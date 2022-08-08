OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Board of multibagger stock considered the proposal of stock split
Listen to this article

TPL Plastech Ltd is an industrial firm with a market valuation of 272.70 crore that belongs to the small-cap category. The company is the second-largest maker of drums in India, specialising in bulk packaging, or drums with capacities between 210 and 250 litres. Today, the firm provides a wide selection of IBCs with a 1000-liter capacity as well as drums with a 25- to 250-liter capacity and wide, open top, and narrow mouths. Currently, the portfolio features a vast selection of open top, wide mouth, and narrow mouth drums with capacities ranging from 25 L to 250 L.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of 10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of 2/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the members of the Company. Further, the Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the members of the Company. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges."

Stock split details of TPL Plastech as per the data available on stock exchanges

Split Ratio: The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of the Company having face value of 10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of 2/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

Rationale behind the split: To enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to small investors.

Pre and post-share capital and number of shares of each class -authorized, paid-up and subscribed: Pre-split (Authorized)- 2,00,00,000 Equity shares of 10 each fully paid up (No. of shares), amount 20,00,00,000 Cr. Post-split (Authorized)- 10,00,00,000 equity shares of 2 each fully paid up (No. of shares), amount 20,00,00,000 Cr.

Paid-up and subscribed share capital: 1,56,00,600 equity shares of 10 each fully paid-up (pre-split), amount 15,60,06,000 Cr. 7,80,03,000 equity shares of 2 each fully paid-up (post split), amount 15,60,06,000 Cr.

Expected time of completion: Within 3 months from the date of Members approval.

MINT PREMIUM See All

TPL Plastech Limited's shares ended trading today at 174.00 per share, up 0.40 per cent from the previous close. The stock has achieved a multibagger return of 248.13 per cent during the past three years, and it has climbed by 2,385.71 per cent to reach its all-time high. The stock has gained 5.81 per cent YTD so far in 2022.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout