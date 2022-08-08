Board of multibagger stock considered the proposal of stock split

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of ₹10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of ₹2/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the members of the Company. Further, the Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the members of the Company. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges."