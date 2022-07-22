In the metal industry, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 6,192.72 Crore. Mining, power generating, and sponge iron manufacture are all businesses carried out by Lloyds Metals & Energy. The record date for the purpose of dividend has been announced today by the Board of the company.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday, 29th April, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paisa per equity share of Re. 1 each of the Company for approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting (“AGM") scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th August, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 05th August, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or before Friday, 09th September, 2022," the company has said in a regulatory filing.

On the BSE, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. shares ended today at a price of Rs. 139.25 per share, down 3.27 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 143.95. The stock climbed from ₹49.60 on July 23, 2021 to the present price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 180.75 per cent. The stock has gained 32.12 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The stock has gained 29.72 per cent over the past six months and 4.27 per cent over the past month. The stock has plummeted 5.94 per cent during the previous 5 trading days. Based on today's closing price, the stock is trading higher than 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 days, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The stock reached an intraday high of ₹147.65 with an upside gap of 2.57% and an intraday low of ₹138 with a downside gap of 4.13%). On the BSE, 1,25,063 shares were traded today.