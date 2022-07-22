Board of multibagger stock fixes record date for final dividend2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 11:09 PM IST
In the metal industry, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 6,192.72 Crore. Mining, power generating, and sponge iron manufacture are all businesses carried out by Lloyds Metals & Energy. The record date for the purpose of dividend has been announced today by the Board of the company.