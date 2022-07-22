Board of multibagger stock fixes record date for final dividend

On the BSE, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd. shares ended today at a price of Rs. 139.25 per share, down 3.27 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 143.95. The stock climbed from ₹49.60 on July 23, 2021 to the present price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 180.75 per cent. The stock has gained 32.12 per cent YTD so far in 2022. The stock has gained 29.72 per cent over the past six months and 4.27 per cent over the past month. The stock has plummeted 5.94 per cent during the previous 5 trading days. Based on today's closing price, the stock is trading higher than 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 days, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The stock reached an intraday high of ₹147.65 with an upside gap of 2.57% and an intraday low of ₹138 with a downside gap of 4.13%). On the BSE, 1,25,063 shares were traded today.

