Board of multibagger stock fixes record date for rights issue: Check if you own

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “In furtherance to our outcome dated May 09, 2022 wherein the members of the Board in their meeting considered and approved the Rights Issue upto INR 10 Crores. We would like to inform you that the Rights Issue Committee held on Friday 19th August, 2022 at 4.00 p.m have inter alia, considered and approved the following proposal:- Considered, discussed and adopted 25th August, 2022 as the record date in pursuance of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 as amended and Regulation 68 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. Further, the Company has obtained a separate International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) INE898Q20015 for the purpose of credit of rights entitlements. The Rights Entitlements of Eligible Equity Shareholders as on record date shall be credited, prior to the issue opening date, in their respective demat accounts.under the aforementioned ISIN."