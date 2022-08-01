Board of multibagger stock of 2022 to consider stock split: Check key takeaways

Board of multibagger stock of 2022 to consider stock split: Check key takeaways2 min read . 10:20 PM IST
S & T Corporation Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 189.30 Cr. It operates in the nation's consumer discretionary sector. The firm is diversified into sectors including textiles and construction.
The Board of the company has said today in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 12.00 p.m.at its registered office, inter -alia,
1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022.
2. To consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of ₹10/- each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
3. To fix date, time and venue for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the company."
The shares of S & T Corporation Ltd closed today at ₹297.35 apiece on the BSE, down by 2.86% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹38.05 as of 2nd August 2021 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger return of 681.47%. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹22.50 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current level, which logs in a multibagger return of 1,221.56% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock price has risen from ₹23.65 as of 2nd February 2022 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 1,157.29%. In the last 1 month, the stock has surged 4.39% but in the last 5 days, the stock has dropped by 5.60%.