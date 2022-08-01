Board of multibagger stock of 2022 to consider stock split: Check key takeaways

The shares of S & T Corporation Ltd closed today at ₹297.35 apiece on the BSE, down by 2.86% from the previous close. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹38.05 as of 2nd August 2021 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger return of 681.47%. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹22.50 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current level, which logs in a multibagger return of 1,221.56% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock price has risen from ₹23.65 as of 2nd February 2022 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 1,157.29%. In the last 1 month, the stock has surged 4.39% but in the last 5 days, the stock has dropped by 5.60%.

