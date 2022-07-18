A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹83.14 Cr, Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. The company is dedicated to quality customer care services by utilising cutting-edge engineering and tools. Additionally, the company is involved in general trading, IT/BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), and customer contact centres situated in India. Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. provides its clients with a comprehensive range of specialised and affordable call centre outsourcing and business process outsourcing solutions. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors will meet to discuss the issuance of stock split and bonus shares.

The company has informed BSE by saying that “This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10.00 A. M. at Registered Office of the company situated at 31-A, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri(W) Mumbai-400053 inter alia :-

1. To consider and approve the sub division of face value of Equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the company in upcoming AGM/EGM.

2. To consider and approve the issue of Bonus Share as per applicable rules and regulations of ICDR Regulations, 2014 and 2018 and other applicable rules.

3. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the company and alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

4. To consider and approve the subsequent change in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, for the above referred items, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Today's closing price for Excel Realty N Infra shares was Rs. 8.65, down 3.89 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 9 per share. The stock has given a multibagger return of 133.78% in 1 year, however, on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 9.42% so far in 2022.