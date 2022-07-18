Board of multibagger stock to consider split share and bonus issue2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 08:26 PM IST
- A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹83.14 Cr, Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.
A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹83.14 Cr, Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. The company is dedicated to quality customer care services by utilising cutting-edge engineering and tools. Additionally, the company is involved in general trading, IT/BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), and customer contact centres situated in India. Excel Realty N Infra Ltd. provides its clients with a comprehensive range of specialised and affordable call centre outsourcing and business process outsourcing solutions. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors will meet to discuss the issuance of stock split and bonus shares.