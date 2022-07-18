Board of multibagger stock to consider split share and bonus issue

The company has informed BSE by saying that “This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10.00 A. M. at Registered Office of the company situated at 31-A, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri(W) Mumbai-400053 inter alia :-