Board of multibagger stock to declare bonus shares, scrip rises 2100% in 3 years

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 14th November, 2022, inter alia, i. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022. ii. To consider issuance of Bonus Shares by the Company. Further, as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 & Code of Conduct framed thereunder, the Company has closed the trading window w.e.f. 01st October, 2022 for all designated persons (as defined in the code) of the Company and shall remain closed till the closure of 48 hours after the announcement/ declaration of un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022."