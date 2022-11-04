Board of multibagger stock to declare bonus shares, scrip rises 2100% in 3 years

Board of multibagger stock to declare bonus shares, scrip rises 2100% in 3 years2 min read . 08:27 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹127 crore, Sarthak Industries Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the gas and petroleum industry. The company operates a factory that produces LPG cylinders in Pithampur, District of Dhar (M.P.). The LPG cylinders are provided to both private businesses and oil firms including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The Board of Directors will meet on November 14 to consider bonus shares that shareholders should be aware of.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 14th November, 2022, inter alia, i. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022. ii. To consider issuance of Bonus Shares by the Company. Further, as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 & Code of Conduct framed thereunder, the Company has closed the trading window w.e.f. 01st October, 2022 for all designated persons (as defined in the code) of the Company and shall remain closed till the closure of 48 hours after the announcement/ declaration of un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022."
Today's closing price for Sarthak Industries Ltd. shares was Rs. 182.50 per share, a fall of 0.79% from the previous close of Rs. 183.95. Today's trading had a total volume of 2,408 shares, which was more than the 20-Day average volume of 699 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 2,967.23% over the past five years and 2,198% during the past three years. The stock has gained 57.33% over the past year, and it has climbed 67.89% YTD in 2022. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 156.14% during the past six months, and it has appreciated by 38.05% over the past month. The stock has climbed 4.43% during the past five trading days.
For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 36.27% and a public shareholding of 63.73%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹193.00 on (04/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹46.10 on (10/08/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.44% below the high and 295.87% above the low.
