Board of multibagger textile stock fixes record date for dividend: Check details2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 07:21 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹996.31, Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the textile industry.
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of ₹996.31, Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the textile industry. The company is a top provider of a variety of standard and specialty films to some of the most well-known food and beverage brands and packaging film producers worldwide. The firm can produce 60,000 tonnes of BOPP films annually. The company's product line includes packaging films, labelling films, lamination films, and specific applications films. Nahar Poly Films is currently one of India's most popular suppliers of flexible packaging films. The record date for the 50% dividend has been announced by the company's board, and shareholders must be aware of it.