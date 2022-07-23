With a market valuation of ₹996.31, Nahar Poly Films Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the textile industry. The company is a top provider of a variety of standard and specialty films to some of the most well-known food and beverage brands and packaging film producers worldwide. The firm can produce 60,000 tonnes of BOPP films annually. The company's product line includes packaging films, labelling films, lamination films, and specific applications films. Nahar Poly Films is currently one of India's most popular suppliers of flexible packaging films. The record date for the 50% dividend has been announced by the company's board, and shareholders must be aware of it.

The Board of Directors have said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 13th August, 2022 to 16th August, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share Rs. 5/- each on Equity Share Capital for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The dividend on equity shares as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the Annual General Meeting will be paid to the members, whose names appear in Register of members as on 12th August, 2022 or Register of beneficial owners, maintained by the Depositories as at the close of 12th August, 2022."

Nahar Poly Films Ltd.'s shares on the NSE closed at Rs. 407.45, up 1.02 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 403.35. The stock has produced a return of 93.10 per cent during the past year, and YTD it has gained 39.42 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has returned 24.76 per cent over the past six months and 26.40 per cent over the past month. The stock has climbed from ₹56.85 as of July 28, 2017, to its current level during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 616.71 per cent during that time. 4,855 shares were traded most recently on the BSE.