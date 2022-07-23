Board of multibagger textile stock fixes record date for dividend: Check details

The Board of Directors have said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 13th August, 2022 to 16th August, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share Rs. 5/- each on Equity Share Capital for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The dividend on equity shares as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the Annual General Meeting will be paid to the members, whose names appear in Register of members as on 12th August, 2022 or Register of beneficial owners, maintained by the Depositories as at the close of 12th August, 2022."