Board of Navratna company fixes record date for final dividend: Details here2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 08:27 PM IST
A large-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 45,020.76 crore, Container Corporation of India Ltd. operates in the logistics industry. Container Corporation of India, an organisation recognised as a Navratna by the Ministry of Railways, supports domestic and international trade and containerization by providing logistical support. The company's Board of Directors has selected 21.09.2022 as the record date for the purpose of the 60% dividend, or Rs. 3.00 per share of Rs. 5/- each, for the fiscal year that ended on 31.03.2022.