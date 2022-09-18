Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Board of Navratna company fixes record date for final dividend: Details here

Board of Navratna company fixes record date for final dividend: Details here

On Friday, Container Corporation of India Ltd. shares on the NSE closed at Rs. 741.20 a piece, down 2.93 percent from the previous close of Rs. 763.55.
Vipul Das

  • A large-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 45,020.76 crore, Container Corporation of India Ltd.

A large-cap company with a market valuation of Rs. 45,020.76 crore, Container Corporation of India Ltd. operates in the logistics industry. Container Corporation of India, an organisation recognised as a Navratna by the Ministry of Railways, supports domestic and international trade and containerization by providing logistical support. The company's Board of Directors has selected 21.09.2022 as the record date for the purpose of the 60% dividend, or Rs. 3.00 per share of Rs. 5/- each, for the fiscal year that ended on 31.03.2022.

The Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with applicable rules and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company would remain closed from 22.09.2022 to 28.09.2022 (both days inclusive) for AGM and for the purpose of payment of final dividend of Rs.3.00 per share of Rs.5/- each for the financial year ended on 31.03.2022, which is subject to approval by shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2015 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the company is providing to its members the facility to cast their vote by electronic means (remote e-voting and e-voting in AGM) on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of AGM. The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the AGM Notice. The cut-off date fixed for e-voting is 21.09.2022 (Wednesday). The remote e-voting period would commence on 24.09.2022 (Saturday), 09.00 a.m. and would end on 27.09.2022 (Tuesday) at 05.00 pm."

On Friday, Container Corporation of India Ltd. shares on the NSE closed at Rs. 741.20 a piece, down 2.93 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 763.55. The stock has gained by 4.69% over the past year, and it has appreciated by 19.59% YTD in 2022. The total volume recorded by the stock on Friday was 1,726,871 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,288,312 shares. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of 782.00 on (13-September-2022) and a 52-week-low of 554.00 on (20-May-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.21% below the high and 33.79% above the low.

