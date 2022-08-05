Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Board of Navratna company fixes record date for interim dividend for FY 2022-23

Board of Navratna company fixes record date for interim dividend for FY 2022-23

The shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd closed today at 686.00 apiece, up by 0.96% from the previous close.
2 min read . 08:46 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Container Corporation of India Ltd is a Navratna company under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Container Corporation of India Ltd is a Navratna company under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The company is responsible for managing ports, air cargo complexes, and building cold-chains in addition to providing inland rail transit for containers. The company has a market cap of Rs. 41,757.99 Cr. and is a large cap company in its sector.

Container Corporation of India Ltd is a Navratna company under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India. The company is responsible for managing ports, air cargo complexes, and building cold-chains in addition to providing inland rail transit for containers. The company has a market cap of Rs. 41,757.99 Cr. and is a large cap company in its sector.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board has declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 of 40% i.e. Rs.2.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.121.86 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 18.08.2022. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 23.08.2022. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration."

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board has declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 of 40% i.e. Rs.2.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.121.86 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 18.08.2022. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 23.08.2022. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

For the Q1FY2, the company posted a consolidated net income of Rs. 2062.50 crores as compared to 1,876.79 Cr in the same period of last year a rise of 9.90% YoY whereas the company posted a standalone net income of 2,041.20 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to 1,863.06 Cr in Q1FY22 a growth of 9.56% YoY. The company's total expenses reached 1,668.02 Cr on a consolidated basis compared to 1,536.02 Cr in the same quarter of last year, a growth of 8.60% YoY whereas total expenses on a standalone basis reached 1,651.12 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to 1,518.25 Cr in the same quarter of the last year, a growth of 8.75% YoY. On a consolidated basis the company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of 394.48 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to 340.77 Cr in Q1FY22, a growth of 15.76% YoY and on a standalone basis the PBT reached 390.08 in Q1FY23 compared to 344.81 Cr in Q1FY22, a growth of 13.12% YoY. On a standalone basis, the profit after tax (PAT) of the company reached 291.31 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to 254.87 Cr in the same quarter of last year, a growth of 14.30% YoY and on a consolidated basis the PAT reached 296.83 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to 258.44 Cr in the same quarter of the last year, a growth of 14.85% YoY. The company's EPS reached 4.87 in Q1FY23 compared to 4.24 in the same quarter of last year.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd closed today at 686.00 apiece, up by 0.96% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 10.68% so far in 2022.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.