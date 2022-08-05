Board of Navratna company fixes record date for interim dividend for FY 2022-23

For the Q1FY2, the company posted a consolidated net income of Rs. 2062.50 crores as compared to ₹1,876.79 Cr in the same period of last year a rise of 9.90% YoY whereas the company posted a standalone net income of ₹2,041.20 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹1,863.06 Cr in Q1FY22 a growth of 9.56% YoY. The company's total expenses reached ₹1,668.02 Cr on a consolidated basis compared to ₹1,536.02 Cr in the same quarter of last year, a growth of 8.60% YoY whereas total expenses on a standalone basis reached ₹1,651.12 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹1,518.25 Cr in the same quarter of the last year, a growth of 8.75% YoY. On a consolidated basis the company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹394.48 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹340.77 Cr in Q1FY22, a growth of 15.76% YoY and on a standalone basis the PBT reached ₹390.08 in Q1FY23 compared to ₹344.81 Cr in Q1FY22, a growth of 13.12% YoY. On a standalone basis, the profit after tax (PAT) of the company reached ₹291.31 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹254.87 Cr in the same quarter of last year, a growth of 14.30% YoY and on a consolidated basis the PAT reached ₹296.83 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹258.44 Cr in the same quarter of the last year, a growth of 14.85% YoY. The company's EPS reached ₹4.87 in Q1FY23 compared to ₹4.24 in the same quarter of last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}