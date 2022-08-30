With a market worth of ₹20,907.33 Cr, Oil India Ltd. is a large-cap company in the energy industry. The company is well-represented along the whole hydrocarbon value chain. In addition to generating Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), it also transports crude oil and refined petroleum products over nationwide pipelines. OIL, a Navratna Enterprise, is the second-largest national oil and gas company in India and a state-owned firm of the Indian Government. It is administered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is in continuation to our letter of even no. dated 26.08.2022 intimating that the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of the Company, will be held on Saturday, the 24th September, 2022 at 11 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). We hereby further intimate the following:

Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 18th September,2022 to 24th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and for ascertaining the eligibility of members for payment of Final Dividend 2021-22 @ Rs.5/- per share (50% of the paid-up capital) on the equity shares of the Company subject to approval of the members of the Company at the AGM.

Final Dividend, if approved at the AGM will be paid /dispatched on or before 23rd October. 2022 to those Members whose names appear on the Company’s Register of Members and as per beneficial owners' position received from NSDL & CDSL as at the close of working hours on Saturday, 17th September, 2022 (Record Date)."

The shares of Oil India Limited closed today at ₹192.90 apiece, up by 2.36% from the previous close of ₹188.45 per share. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 5.99% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 2.97% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹306.00 on (10-June-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹169.60 on (20-December-2021) indicating that at the current market the stock is trading 36.96% below the high and 13.73% above the low.