Board of Navratna company Oil India fixes record date for dividend: Details here

The shares of Oil India Limited closed today at ₹192.90 apiece, up by 2.36% from the previous close of ₹188.45 per share. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 5.99% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 2.97% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹306.00 on (10-June-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹169.60 on (20-December-2021) indicating that at the current market the stock is trading 36.96% below the high and 13.73% above the low.