Board of Tata Steel fixes record date for stock split: Check key takeaways

Tata Steel's stock dropped 1.64 per cent from its previous close of ₹900 and settled at ₹885.25. The stock has fallen 28.57 per cent over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has dropped 22.51 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has dropped 24.28 per cent over the past six months, and 15.27 per cent over the past month. The stock, however, has gained 3.45 per cent over the last five trading days and reached an intraday high of ₹919 (2.08 per cent) and an intraday low of ₹880.5. (-2.2 percent) in trade today. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was ₹1,534.50 on August 16, 2021, and its 52-week low was ₹827 on June 23, 2022. Tata Steel shares are trading at ₹885.25, which is 42.31 per cent below the 52-week high and 7.04 per cent above the 52-week low. The stock is trading above the 5-day moving averages but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on today’s closing price.

