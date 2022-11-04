Board of these two penny stocks announces rights issue: Do you own any?3 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 04:18 PM IST
The Board of Directors of Family Care Hospitals Ltd and Inditrade Capital Ltd have announced rights issue. While Family Care Hospitals reported raising up to 42.50 crores through a rights issue, Inditrade Capital declared a rights issue for Rs. 40.42 crores. The record date is the day on which a company issues a right to its shareholders. Shareholders are granted rights entitlements based on the number of shares they held on the record date.