Board of these two penny stocks announces rights issue: Do you own any?

As per the data available on NSE, “Section 62(1) of the Companies act, 2013 provides for further issue of share capital by a Company, if it proposes to increase its subscribed capital by the way of fresh issue of shares. Such shares should be first offered to existing shareholders at the date of the offer, are holders of equity shares of the company in proportion, by sending a letter of offer subject to the following conditions. The object is, of course, to ensure equitable distribution of Shares and the proportion of voting rights is not affected by issue of Fresh shares. When an issue of shares or convertible securities is made by an issuer to its existing shareholders as on a particular date fixed by the issuer (i.e. record date), it is called a rights issue. The rights are offered in a particular ratio to the number of shares or convertible securities held as on the record date."

