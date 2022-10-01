Board of this auto ancillary stock approves 1:5 stock split: Details here

The shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd closed on Friday at ₹800.00 on the NSE, up by 3.98% from the previous close of ₹769.40. On Friday the stock recorded a total volume of 66,893 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 38,238 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 10.70% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 6.36% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹964.00 on (19-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹676.70 on (27-January-2022) indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 17.01% below the high and 18.22% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 62.60% (down by 0.17% QoQ), FIIs holding of 0.07% (down from 0.14% QoQ), DIIs holding of 0.44% and a public shareholding of 36.89% (up from 36.65% QoQ).