Board of this broking company declares 9 per share dividend: Do you own?

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of Rs. 9 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 per share, as on the Record date. Further, as already intimated, the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors shall be Friday, October 21, 2022. The dividend shall be paid on or before November 12, 2022 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Friday, October 21, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."