Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Board of this broking company declares 9 per share dividend: Do you own?

Board of this broking company declares 9 per share dividend: Do you own?

2 min read . 09:45 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of Angel One closed today at 1,593.00 apiece, up by 0.29% from the previous close of 1,588.45

  • Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap broking company having a market cap of 13,228.51 Cr

Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap broking company having a market cap of 13,228.51 Cr. The company's Board of Directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 9 per share and set the record date for that purpose in order to determine the shareholders' eligibility.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of Rs. 9 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 per share, as on the Record date. Further, as already intimated, the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors shall be Friday, October 21, 2022. The dividend shall be paid on or before November 12, 2022 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Friday, October 21, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."

For Q2FY23, the company recorded total revenue from operations of 716.73 Cr compared to 527.34 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 35%. The company's total expenses reached 460.23 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 356.75 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 29%. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 285.68 Cr in Q2 compared to 179.37 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year representing a YoY growth of 59% and in Q2FY23 the company reported a net profit of 213.55 Cr compared to 134.19 Cr in the same quarter last year.

The shares of Angel One closed today at 1,593.00 apiece, up by 0.29% from the previous close of 1,588.45. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 647,108 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 595,854 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has surged 30.94% so far in 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for OneIndia News portal and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
