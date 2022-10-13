Board of this broking company declares ₹9 per share dividend: Do you own?2 min read . 09:45 PM IST
- Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap broking company having a market cap of ₹13,228.51 Cr
Angel One Ltd is a mid-cap broking company having a market cap of ₹13,228.51 Cr. The company's Board of Directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 9 per share and set the record date for that purpose in order to determine the shareholders' eligibility.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of Rs. 9 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 per share, as on the Record date. Further, as already intimated, the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors shall be Friday, October 21, 2022. The dividend shall be paid on or before November 12, 2022 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Friday, October 21, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."
For Q2FY23, the company recorded total revenue from operations of ₹716.73 Cr compared to ₹527.34 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 35%. The company's total expenses reached ₹460.23 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹356.75 Cr in the same quarter last year, representing a YoY growth of 29%. The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹285.68 Cr in Q2 compared to ₹179.37 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year representing a YoY growth of 59% and in Q2FY23 the company reported a net profit of ₹213.55 Cr compared to ₹134.19 Cr in the same quarter last year.
The shares of Angel One closed today at ₹1,593.00 apiece, up by 0.29% from the previous close of ₹1,588.45. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 647,108 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 595,854 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has surged 30.94% so far in 2022.
