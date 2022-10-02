Board of this high promoter holding stock approves 3:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:39 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹128.76 Cr, Modis Navnirman Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of ₹128.76 Cr, Modis Navnirman Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate industry. The company has expanded into real estate and has become one of the most valued developers in the nation. The firm has delivered outright lands, rehabilitation projects, and landlord projects over its 25 years of expertise in the design, construction, and real estate industries. The bonus shares were disclosed and authorized at a 3:1 ratio by the company's board of directors, recently.