Board of this high promoter holding stock approves 3:1 bonus shares

The shares of Modi's Navnirman Ltd closed on Friday at ₹304.40 apiece, down by 14.19% from the previous close of ₹354.75 on the BSE. On Friday, the stock recorded a total volume of 51,200 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 52.85% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 61.10%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹359.85 on (29/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹184.00 on (06/07/2022), indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 15.40% below the high and 65.43% above the low. As of 6-July-2022, the company recorded a promoter holding of 99.98% and a public shareholding of 0.02%. The promoter stake at the current level is much higher than its peers such as NCC Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, National Standard (India) Ltd and Macrotech Developers Ltd.