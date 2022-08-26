Board of this Maharatna company fixes record date for final dividend1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 10:53 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹20,143.74 Cr, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is a large cap company in the engineering industry.
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of ₹20,143.74 Cr, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is a large cap company in the engineering industry. The company holds a Maharatna CPSEs status from the Department of Public Enterprises the company is currently involved in the engineering and manufacturing of a number of core sectors, including power generation and transmission, transportation, renewables, water, oil & gas, and defence & aerospace.