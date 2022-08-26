Board of this Maharatna company fixes record date for final dividend

Today the company said today in a regulatory filing that “In continuation to our communication dated 21.05.2022 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 16th September, 2022 as the {(Record Date" for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs. 0.40 per share (i.e. @ 20% on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2021-22. The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 58th Annual General Meeting (to be held on 29th September, 2022), will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend i.e. on or before October 28, 2022."