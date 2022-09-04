Board of this Miniratna PSU company unveils record date for final dividend2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 05:24 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹1,903.26 crore, MSTC Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the trading industry
Listen to this article
With a market worth of ₹1,903.26 crore, MSTC Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the trading industry. The Ministry of Steel, Government of India, has administrative authority for MSTC Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU. The firm is one of the top PSU entities delivering e-auction/e-sale, e-procurement services, and the development of specialized software/solutions for a variety of industrial segments. It is also a well-known operator in the trading of bulk raw materials.