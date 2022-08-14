Anjani Foods Ltd. is an FMCG firm with a market valuation of Rs. 58.50 crore that belongs to the small-cap category. With over a range of various retail & distribution locations spanning throughout five districts, from Srikakulam to Godavari, Anjani Foods Limited (AFL) is one of the leaders and top distributors of bakery products in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors (‘the Board’) have considered and approved a proposal to sub-divide (split) the 80,00,000 equity shares of the company from their existing face value of Rs. 10/- each into the face value of Rs. 2/- each. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 8,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Crores Only) divided into 4,00,00,000 (Four Crores) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each."

Stock split details of Anjani Foods Ltd as per the details available on BSE

Split / Consolidation ratio: 1:5 (i.e., For 1(one) equity share of Rs.10/- each, 5(five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Rationale behind the Split / Consolidation: To, inter-alia, improve the liquidity of equity shares, with higher floating stocks and to make the equity shares more affordable to the investors.

Pre and Post share capital – Authorised, Paid-up and Subscribed:

Pre share capital: Authorised Share Capital- 80,00,000 shares (face value per share ₹10), total capital ₹8,00,00,000. Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital- 55,89,780 shares (face value per share ₹10), total capital- ₹5,58,97,800.

Post-share capital: Authorised Share Capital- 80,00,000 shares (face value per share ₹2), total capital ₹4,00,00,000. Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital- 55,89,780 shares (face value per share ₹2), total capital- ₹2,79,48,900.

Expected time of completion: Within three months from the date of approval by the shareholders at their 38th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 15th September, 2022

Class of shares which are consolidated or sub-divided: Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each are proposed to be sub-divided (split) in to equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Number of shares of each class pre and post split or consolidation: Pre capital : 80,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, Post capital : 4,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

The shares of Anjani Foods closed on Friday at ₹104.70 apiece, down by 1.51% from the previous close. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 470.48% over the course of the previous 5 years and 1601.63% over the course of the last 3 years. However, on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 42.60% so far in 2022.