Board of this multibagger FMCG stock approves stock split: Check if you own

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors (‘the Board’) have considered and approved a proposal to sub-divide (split) the 80,00,000 equity shares of the company from their existing face value of Rs. 10/- each into the face value of Rs. 2/- each. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 8,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Crores Only) divided into 4,00,00,000 (Four Crores) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each."