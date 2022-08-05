Board of this multibagger penny stock recommends stock split and bonus issue

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a record filing that “In reference to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 4th August, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company at 31A, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400 053 to consider and approve the following business matters: Sub division/Split of Equity Shares of the Company from 1(One) Equity share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupee Ten only) each to 10 (ten) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only). Such Sub division will be subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The record date for such sub division/split shall be decided by the Board and will be initiated to the exchange.