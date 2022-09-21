Board of this multibagger stock announces stock split: Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 06:09 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹419.96 crore, Arfin India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry
With a market capitalization of ₹419.96 crore, Arfin India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. Aluminum Deox, Aluminum Alloys Ingots, Aluminum Drawn Wire, Aluminum Wire Rods, Aluminum Automobile Components, Cored Wire Mill, and Aluminum Power Conductors and Cables are all manufactured by the firm. The Company's Board has recommended splitting the existing equity shares of the Company, having face value of ₹10/ - each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1/-.