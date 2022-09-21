With a market capitalization of ₹419.96 crore, Arfin India Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. Aluminum Deox, Aluminum Alloys Ingots, Aluminum Drawn Wire, Aluminum Wire Rods, Aluminum Automobile Components, Cored Wire Mill, and Aluminum Power Conductors and Cables are all manufactured by the firm. The Company's Board has recommended splitting the existing equity shares of the Company, having face value of ₹10/ - each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1/-.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. September 19, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. has approved following; Appointment of Ms. Hetal Koradia (Membership No. A56454) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from Monday, September 19, 2022 pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Sub-division of each existing equity share of the Company having face value of ₹10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of ₹1/- (Rupees One Only) each, subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Stock split details of Arfin India Ltd as per BSE

Split ratio: Sub-division of each existing equity share of the Company having face value of ₹10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of ₹1/- (Rupees One Only) each, subject to regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Rationale behind the split: To enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to small investors.

Expected time of completion: Within 3 months from the date of shareholder's approval.

Pre-Split and post-split details:

View Full Image Stock split details of Arfin India (bseindia.com)

Arfin India Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 262.55 a piece today, up Rs. 5.02% from the previous close of Rs. 250. The stock price has soared dramatically since it was ₹7.29 on May 29, 2015, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 3,501.51% and a CAGR of 67.78% over the last seven years. The stock has dropped 10.14% over the past five years, but in the past year, it has delivered a multibagger return of 303.92% and a CAGR of over 303.08% approx. The stock has so far in 2022 produced a multibagger return of 103.13% on a YTD basis. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 74.11%, FIIs shareholding of 1.90% (up by 0.12% QoQ), Government shareholding of 0.04% and a public shareholding of 23.95%.