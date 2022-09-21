Board of this multibagger stock announces stock split: Do you own?

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. September 19, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. has approved following; Appointment of Ms. Hetal Koradia (Membership No. A56454) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from Monday, September 19, 2022 pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Sub-division of each existing equity share of the Company having face value of ₹10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of ₹1/- (Rupees One Only) each, subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company."