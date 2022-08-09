Board of this multibagger stock approves bonus issue: Check key takeaways2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 10:02 PM IST
With a market capitalization of ₹7,800.21 crore, eClerx Services Ltd. is a mid-cap company that serves the IT industry. The company is engaged in providing business process managment, data-driven insights and advanced analytics services to a range of sectors such as financial services, cable and telecommunications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel, software and high-tech. At its meeting held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the proposal to increase the share capital and issuance of bonus shares.