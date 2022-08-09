Board of this multibagger stock approves bonus issue: Check key takeaways

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which commenced at 14:25 p.m. and concluded at 17:50 p.m., inter-alia, unanimously transacted the following business: Approved the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from the existing Authorised Share Capital of Rs. 50,01,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore One Lakh Only) divided into 5,00,10,000 {Five Crore Ten Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 100,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Crore Only) divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each and Consequential Alteration in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association, subject to shareholders' approval through Postal Ballot."