Board of this multibagger stock approves buyback proposal: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 08:50 PM IST
Suraj Ltd is a small cap company in the capital goods industry with a market valuation of ₹140.53 crore. For a variety of industrial needs, the company manufactures seamless stainless steel pipes, tubes, and "U" tubes. Tubing for heat exchangers, LP/HP heaters, condensers, heating elements, and fully annealed, pickled, tubes with 30-meter-long tubes are Suraj Limited's areas of expertise. The proposal for share buyback has been approved by the company's board of directors.