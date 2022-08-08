Board of this multibagger stock approves buyback proposal: Details inside

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today (i.e., Monday, August 08, 2022), and said meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. in which the Board has inter-alia: Approved the proposal to buyback of upto 9,00,000 (Nine Lakh) fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company, each having a face value of ₹10/- (“Equity Shares"), representing 4.67% aggregate of the total paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2022 of the Company, at a price of ₹77/- (Rupees Seventy Seven Only) per Equity Share (“BuybackPrice") payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹6,93,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crore Ninety Three Lakh Only) (“Buyback Size") being 7.80% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2022. The Buyback Size does not include transaction costs viz. brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, applicable taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, etc., expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback like filing fees payable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI’), advisors/ legal fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses, etc."