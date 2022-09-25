Board of this multibagger stock approves rights issue: Details here

The stock price climbed from ₹10.87 on September 27, 2021, to the current market price in the past year, representing a multibagger return of 279.94% and an approximate CAGR of 310.00%. The stock price has gone up from ₹11.41 on January 3rd to the current market price on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 261.96%. The stock generated a multibagger return of 228.56% during the previous six months, but it has dropped 5.17% over the last month. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹47.55 on (18/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹10.87 on (27/09/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 13.14% below the high and 279.94% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 27.12%, DIIs holding of 0.83% and public shareholding of 72.06%.