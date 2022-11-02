Board of this multibagger stock approves ₹190-crore share buyback. Details here2 min read . 08:31 PM IST
- The company will spend up to ₹190 crore on share buyback. The board has approved buyback of shares at ₹350 per share
Triveni Turbine, a mid cap company with a market valuation of ₹9,111 crore, holds a leadership position in manufacturing industrial steam turbines in India.
The board of Triveni Turbine at its meeting held on 2 November, 2022 has approved the proposal for ₹190 crore-share buyback through the tender offer route. The buyback price for the offer of fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each has been decided at ₹350 per share.
For the buyback, the steam turbines maker shall come up with the record date later, the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing.
The resultant equity shares to be bought back at the Buyback Offer Price are 54,28,571 equity shares, representing 1.68%, of the total equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity capital of the company as on 31 March, 2022.
The buyback offer size represents 24.79% and 22.86% of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves as per the latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements, which is less then 25% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the company.
At the given buyback price of ₹350, the company offers a premium of 16.55% and 16.61% over the closing price of the Equity Shares on NSE and BSE, respectively, on October 27, 2022.
Under a share buyback or repurchase, a firm buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.
Triveni Turbine is a company with core competence in the area of designing and manufacturing up to 100 megawatt (MW) industrial steam turbines.
In the post-Covid era, this multibagger stock has spun fortunes. Investors' wealth has risen by more than 5-folds in less than three years. In the second quarter of FY23 (July to September), Triveni shares climbed by about 50.5%.
In one year, the shares have risen by more than 55%. The shares were around ₹168 levels on 11 October last year. But from 25 March, 2020, during the first nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19, Triveni shares have given goliath returns by 397.23% as of now. Investors' wealth has skyrocketed by nearly 5 times between 25 March, 2020, to 10 October, 2022.
On 25 March, 2020, Triveni shares were less than ₹53 apiece.
In trade today, the scrip hit closed at ₹281.80 per share, up 1.51% on the NSE from its previous close.
