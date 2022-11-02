Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Board of this multibagger stock approves 190-crore share buyback. Details here

2 min read . 08:31 PM ISTLivemint
For the buyback, the steam turbines maker shall come up with the record date later.

  • The company will spend up to 190 crore on share buyback. The board has approved buyback of shares at 350 per share

Triveni Turbine, a mid cap company with a market valuation of 9,111 crore, holds a leadership position in manufacturing industrial steam turbines in India.

The board of Triveni Turbine at its meeting held on 2 November, 2022 has approved the proposal for 190 crore-share buyback through the tender offer route. The buyback price for the offer of fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each has been decided at 350 per share.

For the buyback, the steam turbines maker shall come up with the record date later, the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing.

The resultant equity shares to be bought back at the Buyback Offer Price are 54,28,571 equity shares, representing 1.68%, of the total equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity capital of the company as on 31 March, 2022.

The buyback offer size represents 24.79% and 22.86% of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves as per the latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements, which is less then 25% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the company.

At the given buyback price of 350, the company offers a premium of 16.55% and 16.61% over the closing price of the Equity Shares on NSE and BSE, respectively, on October 27, 2022.

Under a share buyback or repurchase, a firm buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.

Triveni Turbine is a company with core competence in the area of designing and manufacturing up to 100 megawatt (MW) industrial steam turbines.

In the post-Covid era, this multibagger stock has spun fortunes. Investors' wealth has risen by more than 5-folds in less than three years. In the second quarter of FY23 (July to September), Triveni shares climbed by about 50.5%.

In one year, the shares have risen by more than 55%. The shares were around 168 levels on 11 October last year. But from 25 March, 2020, during the first nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19, Triveni shares have given goliath returns by 397.23% as of now. Investors' wealth has skyrocketed by nearly 5 times between 25 March, 2020, to 10 October, 2022.

On 25 March, 2020, Triveni shares were less than 53 apiece.

In trade today, the scrip hit closed at 281.80 per share, up 1.51% on the NSE from its previous close. 

