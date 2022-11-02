In one year, the shares have risen by more than 55%. The shares were around ₹168 levels on 11 October last year. But from 25 March, 2020, during the first nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19, Triveni shares have given goliath returns by 397.23% as of now. Investors' wealth has skyrocketed by nearly 5 times between 25 March, 2020, to 10 October, 2022.