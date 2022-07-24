Board of this multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend: Check details2 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 10:52 PM IST
The textile industry is served by Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹1,215.22 crore. Woollen/cotton hosiery knitwear and woollen textiles are manufactured and exported by Nahar Spinning Mills Limited. Over 60% of the products produced by the company, which operates 7 plants across multiple locations, are designed for overseas markets, including those in the USA, UK, France, Brazil, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Hondurus, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Egypt, and Russia. As a subsidiary of the Nahar group of companies, the company is one of India's leading integrated textile players and the country's second-largest producer of cotton yarn. For the purpose of paying a dividend of 40%, the Board of Directors of the company have announced the record date which shareholders should be aware of.