Board of this multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend: Check details

Nahar Spinning Mills' shares on the NSE closed at ₹336 per share, up 3.00 per cent from the previous close of ₹326.20. The stock has gained 0.21 per cent during the past year, but on a YTD basis, it has dropped 34.32 per cent so far in 2022. Despite losing 42.17 per cent during the previous six months, the stock has managed to rise 10.09 per cent over the past month. The stock has gained 9.86% during the past five trading days. The stock price has climbed from ₹59.45 on July 24, 2019, to its current level during the past three years, representing a multibagger return of 458 per cent over that time. On the NSE, the stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹690.00 on 08-February-22 and a 52-week-low of ₹273.15 on 23-June-22 which indicates that at the current share price level of ₹336.00 the stock is trading 51% below the 52-week-high and 23% above the 52-week-low. On Friday, 73,996 shares were traded on the NSE, resulting in a trading value of ₹248.38 lacs.

