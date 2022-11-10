Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is a small-cap firm in the packaging industry with a market valuation of Rs. 502.20 crores. The company is a leading producer and exporter of FIBC, Big Bags, and Food Grade FIBC, as well as tarpaulin, conductive bags, conductive liners, baffle liners, BOPP bags, PP fabric, and PP woven sacks. The company has produced 8 million bags annually and has over 50 years of experience in its industry. For the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, the Board of Directors of the firm today revised the record date from November 19, 2022, to November 25, 2022.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In continuation of our letter COMSYN/BSE/2022-23 dated 3rd November, 2022 regarding intimation under Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding Record Date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares. We would like to inform you that with respect to the mail received from BSE Ltd. on dated 7th November, 2022 for revision of the record date and pursuant to the provision of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has revised the record date from Saturday, 19th November, 2022 to Friday, 25th November, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid equity share(s) of Rs. 10/- each held by its members subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuring 1/2022-23 Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 15th Day of November, 2022."

A total of 2,66,34,800 equity shares of ₹10 each are expected to be issued through bonus shares. No later than December 21, 2022, or within two months of the Board's approval, the bonus shares will be paid to the eligible shareholders. The estimated post-bonus share capital is 3,99,52,200 shares at a price of Rs. 10 apiece. Based on the paid-up share capital as of the record date, the exact number of bonus equity shares to be issued and the post-bonus issue share capital will be calculated.

Today, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 377.10 a piece, up 1.52% from yesterday's close of Rs. 371.45. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 745.52% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 677.53% during the past three years. The stock has appreciated 76.21% over the past year, and YTD, it has climbed 40.76% in 2022. The company reported a promoter shareholding of 58.66% for the quarter that ended in September, or Q2FY23, and a public shareholding of 41.34%.