Board of this multibagger stock revises record date for 2:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 04:43 PM IST
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is a small-cap firm in the packaging industry with a market valuation of Rs. 502.20 crores. The company is a leading producer and exporter of FIBC, Big Bags, and Food Grade FIBC, as well as tarpaulin, conductive bags, conductive liners, baffle liners, BOPP bags, PP fabric, and PP woven sacks. The company has produced 8 million bags annually and has over 50 years of experience in its industry. For the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, the Board of Directors of the firm today revised the record date from November 19, 2022, to November 25, 2022.