Board of this multibagger stock revises record date for 2:1 bonus shares

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In continuation of our letter COMSYN/BSE/2022-23 dated 3rd November, 2022 regarding intimation under Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding Record Date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares. We would like to inform you that with respect to the mail received from BSE Ltd. on dated 7th November, 2022 for revision of the record date and pursuant to the provision of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has revised the record date from Saturday, 19th November, 2022 to Friday, 25th November, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid equity share(s) of Rs. 10/- each held by its members subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuring 1/2022-23 Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 15th Day of November, 2022."