Board of this penny stock approves 3:10 bonus shares: Do you own?
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹18.30 crore that operates in the power sector is Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. The company is a top provider of renewable energy in India and has the expertise to offer services throughout the country. The company's Board of Directors has considered and authorized 3:10 bonus shares.