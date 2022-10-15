Board of this penny stock approves 3:10 bonus shares: Do you own?

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited held today i.e. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 629-A Gazdar House, 151 Floor, J.S.S. Marg, Near Kalbadevi Post Office, Mumbai- 400002, inter-alia has considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 20 crore and consequent Alteration in Memorandum of Association; 2. Issuance of Bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:10 i.e. 3 fully paid up equity share for every 10 fully paid up equity shares held and fixing of record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue; 3. The Board has decided to convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company on Tuesday, 15th November, 2022 at 10.30 A.M. at 6, New Nandu Industrial Estate, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai- 400093. 4. Appointed Mr. Vi jay Tiwari, proprietor of Vi jay S. Tiwari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as the scrutinizer for remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner."