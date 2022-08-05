Board of this small-cap stock recommends bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board has recommended the Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of l: 1 i.e. one equity share for each fully paid up equity share held as on record date fixed for the purpose. Consequent to the bonus issue, the total paid up share capital will be Rs. 99,51,20,000/-(Rupees Ninety Nine Crores Fifty One Lakhs Twenty Thousand only) from the existing Rs.49,75,60,000/-.( Rupees Forty Nine Crores Seventy Five Lakhs Sixty Thousand Only ). The bonus issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the 291h Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will inform in due course the Record date for determining entitlement of the shareholders to receive Bonus Shares."