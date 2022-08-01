Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Board of this textile stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside

Board of this textile stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside

The stock closed today at 1,699.00 apiece, up by 0.30% from the previous close of 1694.
2 min read . 08:18 PM ISTVipul Das

PDS Ltd is a textile sector small-cap company with a market valuation of 4,460.45 Crore. According to information found on stock exchanges, the company is involved in trading - textile products. The Company's Board of Directors announced the record date for the stock split at its meeting held today.

The Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing that “The Company has fixed Monday, August 29, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for sub-division /split of Equity Shares of 1 (One) Equity Share having Face Value of 10/‐ each into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having Face Value of 2/‐ each, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations."

The stock closed today at 1,699.00 apiece, up by 0.30% from the previous close of 1694. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from 287.10 as of 24th November 2017 to the current price, which logs in a multibagger return of 491.78%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 0.75% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.75% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 0.75% and has dropped 0.08% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading days, the stock has also dropped 2.71%. 

The total traded volume today was 6,718 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 2,773 shares. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 2,041.30 on 18-April-2022 and a 52-week-low of 1,470.30 on 24-February-22 which indicates that at the current price level of 1,699.00 the stock is trading 16.76% below the 52-week-high and 15.55% above the 52-week-low. At the current market price the stock is trading lower than 5 days, 10 days, and 20 days EMA but is trading higher than 50 days, 100 days, and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

