Board of this textile stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside

The stock closed today at ₹1,699.00 apiece, up by 0.30% from the previous close of ₹1694. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹287.10 as of 24th November 2017 to the current price, which logs in a multibagger return of 491.78%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 0.75% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.75% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 0.75% and has dropped 0.08% in the last 1 month. In the last 5 trading days, the stock has also dropped 2.71%.

