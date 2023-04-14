Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Board of Vedanta approves NCDs worth up to 2,100 Cr
The board of Vedanta Ltd. authorised the issuing of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs. 2,100 crore on Thursday on a private placement basis.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 51 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, April 13, 2023, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 21,000 nos. Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non‐Convertible Debentures (“NCDs") of face value 10,00,000/‐ each aggregating up to 2,100 Crores in one or more tranche(s)," said Vedanta in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

On Thursday, the shares of Vedanta closed on the NSE at 276 apiece level, up by 0.15% from the previous close of 275.60. The scrip touched a 52-week-high of 437.50 on (19-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of 206.00 on (01-Jul-2022).

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Even though Vedanta has been fundamentally a good stock, the past 2 quarterly profits have been below average & coupled with increasing debt has ensured poor stock price returns this year. Technically, 286 is a very strong resistance on the Daily charts. Investors should buy only if Daily close is above 286 for targets of 317-335 in the near term. Support will be at 266."

