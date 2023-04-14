Board of Vedanta approves NCDs worth up to ₹2,100 Cr1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 08:07 PM IST
The board of Vedanta Ltd. authorised the issuing of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs. 2,100 crore on Thursday on a private placement basis.
The board of Vedanta Ltd. authorised the issuing of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs. 2,100 crore on Thursday on a private placement basis.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×