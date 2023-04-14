Board of Vedanta approves NCDs worth up to 2,100 Cr

“Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 51 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations") read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, April 13, 2023, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 21,000 nos. Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non‐Convertible Debentures (“NCDs") of face value ₹10,00,000/‐ each aggregating up to ₹2,100 Crores in one or more tranche(s)," said Vedanta in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.