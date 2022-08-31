Board recommends 11.50 per share dividend, as profit jumps 22% in Q1

Mr. Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, “We have registered consistent growth in revenue in recent quarters in a challenging environment which saw the industry facing headwinds across many categories. This has been a result of extensive efforts across all fronts to improve awareness and accessibility of our superior, quality products, and better serve our customers, consumers, partners and communities. We continued our efforts to create awareness through integrated campaigns encouraging consumers to identify symptoms and seek timely treatment. Our team stepped up on scientific education efforts for healthcare practitioners through accredited symposiums, roundtables and congresses with leading medical and pharmacy associations. This year, we also launched the ‘P&G Health Academy’, a virtual platform that brings together health experts from across the globe to converge, share and learn. We strengthened our go-to-market strategy through new initiatives that aim to increase reach and distribution. We continued to invest in strengthening public health through our flagship CSR program ‘SEHAT’ (meaning health) with 9 bespoke initiatives, while making strong progress on gender diversity, equality and inclusion through our i-RISE program."