BoB, M&M to DLF: Experts recommend these stocks to buy before RBI MPC meeting outcome3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST
RBI monetary policy August 2023 meeting begins, status quo expected on interest rates, caution advised due to potential volatility in rate-sensitive stocks
RBI MPC meeting August 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting has begun today and this RBI monetary policy meeting would continue from 8th to 10th August 2023. Indian stock market is expecting status quo on interest rate but experts have advised positional and intraday trading members to remain vigilant about the RBI MPC Committee's stance on the interest rate hike. Any hawkish stance on interest rates in near term may lead to highly volatility in rate sensitive stocks in banking, NBFC, auto and real estate segment. They said that hawkish stance may dent these sector stock even if the key rates are left unchanged. However, they said that chances of any hawkish stance on interst rate are also bleak and hence high risk traders and investors may look at rate sentitive segments.
