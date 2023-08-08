RBI MPC meeting August 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting has begun today and this RBI monetary policy meeting would continue from 8th to 10th August 2023. Indian stock market is expecting status quo on interest rate but experts have advised positional and intraday trading members to remain vigilant about the RBI MPC Committee's stance on the interest rate hike. Any hawkish stance on interest rates in near term may lead to highly volatility in rate sensitive stocks in banking, NBFC, auto and real estate segment. They said that hawkish stance may dent these sector stock even if the key rates are left unchanged. However, they said that chances of any hawkish stance on interst rate are also bleak and hence high risk traders and investors may look at rate sentitive segments.

Speaking on RBI MPC meeting August 2023 expectations, Umesh Kumar Mehta, CIO at Samco Mutual Fund said, "Status quo is given in the MPC meeting this week, but the odds of interest rate hike or cut is equally poised going ahead. Global economic and inflationary environment are still not up to the mark because of renewed strengthening of crude oil prices and surge in global food prices on extreme weather conditions. Fed and RBI alike suggest a “When the Facts Change, I Change My Mind" mode. So, it is expected that going ahead only data will decide the course and fate of interest rate."

Hawkish vs dovish vs less dovish

Expecting less dovish stance from RBI monetary policy August 2023 meeting, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Investors may get disappointed by less dovish outcome of the RBI MPC meet, but there is no reason to get disappointed by this. Focus will remain on the rest of Q1 results and the global risk appetite that will determine the fund flows into India."

On why RBI may not raise interest rates in its monetary policy meeting in August 2023, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda said, “We do expect a status quo decision by the MPC this time. Inflation while being lower than 5% in June is expected to come closer to 6% in July. The prices of vegetables as well as pulses will continue to exert upward pressure on food inflation. With GDP growth in the first quarter expected to be closer to 8% in the first quarter thus indicating stability. There is, hence, no compelling reason to spur growth presently. Hence repo rate will remain unchanged till end of calendar year. Besides, Fed has indicated possible hike in future and treasury yields have moved up. Further, with liquidity being comfortable stance of withdrawal of accommodation will remain. We expect no change in inflation and GDP forecasts."

Stock market strategy

On intraday trading strategy in the wake of RBI MPC meeting, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "RBI is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on August 10, 2023. Ahead of the policy, rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, NBFCs, real estate, auto, and infrastructure are likely to remain in focus. While the market is expecting a status quo in the repo rate, it will be keen to hear the RBI's assessment of the inflation trajectory and the outlook for growth. Any hint of a hawkish stance from the RBI could weigh on sentiment in these sectors."

Stocks to buy today

On stocks that should be in focus of intraday traders and positional investors, Swastika Investmart expert said that stocks like DLF, Godrej Properties, and M&M Finance may remain volatile on policy day.

On segment wise stocks to look at Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Inn auto segment, one can look at Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors shares, in banking sector one can look at Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank shares."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.