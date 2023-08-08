On why RBI may not raise interest rates in its monetary policy meeting in August 2023, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda said, “We do expect a status quo decision by the MPC this time. Inflation while being lower than 5% in June is expected to come closer to 6% in July. The prices of vegetables as well as pulses will continue to exert upward pressure on food inflation. With GDP growth in the first quarter expected to be closer to 8% in the first quarter thus indicating stability. There is, hence, no compelling reason to spur growth presently. Hence repo rate will remain unchanged till end of calendar year. Besides, Fed has indicated possible hike in future and treasury yields have moved up. Further, with liquidity being comfortable stance of withdrawal of accommodation will remain. We expect no change in inflation and GDP forecasts."